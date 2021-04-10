Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.34). Replimune Group also posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

REPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $54.85.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,773,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,815,310.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,490 shares of company stock worth $11,176,931 over the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Replimune Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

