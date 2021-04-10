Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptiv PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Aptiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of APTV opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

