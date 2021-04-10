Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

