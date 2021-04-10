Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) PT Raised to $22.00

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Retail Value stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Value will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $256,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

