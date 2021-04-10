Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.41.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. Revolve Group has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $275,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.