Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €109.90 ($129.29).

ETR:RHM opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

