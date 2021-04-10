Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,898 Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCCY opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

