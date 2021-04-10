Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHG. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

WHG opened at $17.46 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.21 million, a PE ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.