Rhumbline Advisers Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Bancorp worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,784.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $28,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,476 in the last 90 days. 41.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CBNK opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.