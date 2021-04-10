Rhumbline Advisers Has $209,000 Stock Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LiveXLive Media news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,410 shares of company stock valued at $130,860. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIVX shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

