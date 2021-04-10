Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,747 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the third quarter worth $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.68.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

