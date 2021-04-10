Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 53.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 55,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 91.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 96,709 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVFM opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $145.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.07.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

