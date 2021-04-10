Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Gap Up to $48.37

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.37, but opened at $49.99. Riot Blockchain shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 49,673 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIOT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 4.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIOT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.