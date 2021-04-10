Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 12,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,737,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $14,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 225,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

