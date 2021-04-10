Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVSB. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $154.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.