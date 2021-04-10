Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTOXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Rotork alerts:

RTOXF opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.