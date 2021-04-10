Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,038.60 ($78.89).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,360 ($70.03) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,597.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,014.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.68. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,035 ($26.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.