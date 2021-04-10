Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXGPY. Grupo Santander downgraded NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. NEXT has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $58.84.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

