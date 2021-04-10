Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $38.91. 5,298,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDS-A. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

About Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

