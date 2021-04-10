Royal Gold, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

RGLD opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

