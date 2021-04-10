Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ROYMY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of ROYMY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. Royal Mail has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

