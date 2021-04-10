S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF remained flat at $$7.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

