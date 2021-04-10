Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.81

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.86. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 2,028 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFRGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

