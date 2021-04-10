Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

