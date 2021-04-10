Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA:SAN opened at €85.06 ($100.07) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

