Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

