ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of ScanSource worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ScanSource by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 353.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ScanSource by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ScanSource by 49.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $29.78 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $757.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

