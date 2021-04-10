Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.69).

SHA stock opened at €7.90 ($9.29) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.45.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

