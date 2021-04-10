Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 401,204 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,204 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $46,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

