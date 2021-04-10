Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Leidos were worth $40,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

