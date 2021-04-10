Schroder Investment Management Group Has $42.52 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7,138.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of State Street worth $42,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after buying an additional 339,171 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,314,000 after buying an additional 146,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,793,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

STT opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

