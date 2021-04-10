Schroder Investment Management Group Has $49.13 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,187,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,744 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Genpact were worth $49,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.44 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

