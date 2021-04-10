Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $55,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 547,209 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

