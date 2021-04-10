Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.81% of Casey’s General Stores worth $53,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $219.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.53. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.41 and a twelve month high of $221.29.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.