Schroders (LON:SDRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,645.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,645 ($34.56) and last traded at GBX 2,619.40 ($34.22), with a volume of 683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,625 ($34.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,434 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,201.75.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

