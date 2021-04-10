Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SCHG stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $125.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $138.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

