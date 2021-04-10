Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $22.49 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

