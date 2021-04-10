Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

SBCF has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 233.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 828,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 763,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 102.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

