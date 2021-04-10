Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $3.30

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00005486 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $230.30 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.07 or 0.00450081 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.67 or 0.04352972 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,935,127 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

