Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce sales of $5.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.48 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

SELB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. 489,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

In related news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.