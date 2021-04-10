Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 91.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,830 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $134.28 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.