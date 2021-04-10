ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 59,982 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,775.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00.

SREV stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

