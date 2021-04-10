Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0742 on Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0742 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $672,530.17 and approximately $53,918.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00053232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00082144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00612877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

