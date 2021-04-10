Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,362.12

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,362.12 ($30.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,397 ($31.32). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,391 ($31.24), with a volume of 443,895 shares traded.

SVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,259.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,361.79.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.