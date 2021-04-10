SHIELD Price Hits $0.0008 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $398,697.72 and approximately $79.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.75 or 0.03567590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00384422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01114889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00486725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.03 or 0.00452047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00330580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003528 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

