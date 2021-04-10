Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $336.11

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.11 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 407.60 ($5.33). Signature Aviation shares last traded at GBX 407.50 ($5.32), with a volume of 691,716 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) target price on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -339.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 401.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.96.

About Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.