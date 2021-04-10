Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.