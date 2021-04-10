Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will post sales of $80.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.22 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $369.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.27 million to $372.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $555.00 million, with estimates ranging from $554.99 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skillz.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Casey Chafkin sold 1,673,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $39,061,800.66. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,600,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,090,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $57,763,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

