Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.80. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

