SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.03

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 23821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

